 

GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Announces all U.S. stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Commits to bringing more joy to the worlds of gift-givers by hosting more pre-Black Friday sale events than ever before

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year and GameStop is lending a helping hand to assist gift-givers as they begin their holiday shopping with the release of its ‘Ready. Set. Gift. 2020 Holiday Gift Guide. The 60-page gift guide is filled with the hottest video game and pop culture collectibles merchandise that are sure to be on the wish list of all gamers and collectors.

With hundreds of video game software, hardware, accessories, pop culture products, board games, apparel and many other gift ideas listed, the ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ holiday gift guide is the perfect playbook to help gift-givers navigate through a broad array of merchandise. The holiday gift guide features a complete line of exclusive officially licensed merchandise from many popular franchises, including Star Wars, Pokémon, Marvel, and Fortnite to name a few. Additionally, the gift guide includes a robust list of new video games, including upcoming titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and many more, as well as gaming hardware from Sony, Xbox and Nintendo, and an expanded lineup of PC hardware and accessories.

Visit ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide to see a complete list of products offered this holiday season. Printed editions of the gift guide are now available in stores. Check your local GameStop store for more details.

ALL GameStop U.S. Stores Closed Thanksgiving Day
GameStop continues to enhance the way it fulfills orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at its stores to making sure GameStop.com orders arrive at the right time. The company is also going to start offering some its hottest deals of the season earlier than ever before, to make it even easier for customers to complete their holiday shopping.

With these changes, GameStop also announced today that all U.S. stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. For customers looking to do some shopping while relaxing at home during this holiday, www.gamestop.com and the company’s new GameStop mobile app will be open and ready to take online orders.

“While we are passionate about serving our customers, we want both our guests and our associates to have the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday and spend time with family and friends,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “For those customers wanting to do some online shopping, our www.gamestop.com and GameStop mobile app will be open for business all day. We invite our valued customers to take advantage of our omni-channel ecosystem from the convenience and comfort of their homes.”

