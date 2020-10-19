 

Olay Faces the STEM Gap Olay Is the First Skincare Brand to Debut a Float in the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 18:33  |  76   |   |   

This November, millions of girls and women will be motivated to Face the STEM gap as Olay debuts its first float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Today, women make up only 24 percent of jobs in STEM fields. Olay wants to play a role in changing that. It’s Olay’s 10-year brand mission to #SolveTheSTEMGap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005683/en/

Olay joins the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo: Business Wire)

Olay joins the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo: Business Wire)

On Thursday, November 26, Olay will encourage women all over the world to Face Anything as the Her Future is STEM-sational float takes to the streets of New York City live from 34th Street, exciting more than 50 million viewers nationwide and reminding them of the importance of maximizing women and their accomplishments.

"We love the tradition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- the kickoff to the holiday season, and because it is something that brings the whole country and families to watch together,” said Chris Heiert, Senior Vice President of Olay. “Last year, Olay announced our brand purpose to make space for women in STEM during the Super Bowl, one of advertising's biggest moments, because we wanted that message to reach as many consumers as possible. As we continue our mission to face the STEM gap, we saw the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as another great, large scale opportunity to spread the message that women can face anything, and that we are here to support them in doing so."

The Her Future is STEM-sational float features visual representations of the core STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. A double helix skates around the perimeter of a female astronaut’s galactic float, where a helmet is positioned as a nod to Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign from February’s big game. A robotic arm acknowledges engineering. Mathematical symbols and computer codes climb across one half of the float, and technology is represented by the circuit tree found next to the astronaut. Science-packed with more than 60 years of Olay’s rich research and development, the symbolic Olay jar ties together the inspiring float.

Seite 1 von 2
Macy's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
The Boss Baby Takes Flight: DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby Is Set to Debut as a Giant Character Balloon in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live From 34th Street
14.10.20
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
06.10.20
Unwrap What’s New This Holiday at Macy’s

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
45
Dividendenwerte USA
25.03.20
24
Macys: Kommt die Übernahme ?