This November, millions of girls and women will be motivated to Face the STEM gap as Olay debuts its first float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Today, women make up only 24 percent of jobs in STEM fields. Olay wants to play a role in changing that. It’s Olay’s 10-year brand mission to #SolveTheSTEMGap.

Olay joins the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo: Business Wire)

On Thursday, November 26, Olay will encourage women all over the world to Face Anything as the Her Future is STEM-sational float takes to the streets of New York City live from 34th Street, exciting more than 50 million viewers nationwide and reminding them of the importance of maximizing women and their accomplishments.

"We love the tradition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- the kickoff to the holiday season, and because it is something that brings the whole country and families to watch together,” said Chris Heiert, Senior Vice President of Olay. “Last year, Olay announced our brand purpose to make space for women in STEM during the Super Bowl, one of advertising's biggest moments, because we wanted that message to reach as many consumers as possible. As we continue our mission to face the STEM gap, we saw the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as another great, large scale opportunity to spread the message that women can face anything, and that we are here to support them in doing so."

The Her Future is STEM-sational float features visual representations of the core STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. A double helix skates around the perimeter of a female astronaut’s galactic float, where a helmet is positioned as a nod to Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign from February’s big game. A robotic arm acknowledges engineering. Mathematical symbols and computer codes climb across one half of the float, and technology is represented by the circuit tree found next to the astronaut. Science-packed with more than 60 years of Olay’s rich research and development, the symbolic Olay jar ties together the inspiring float.