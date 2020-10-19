CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Names Julie Scheck Freigang as Chief Information Officer

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that Julie Scheck Freigang has joined the company as vice president and chief information officer. She will be responsible for the company’s global technology strategy, information technology operations and cybersecurity.

“Julie’s strong track record as an information leader building progressive and innovative solutions will serve CF well in the years ahead,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We look forward to her insight and guidance as we continue to grow our technology capabilities to support the CF team and better serve our customers.”