Verizon Business Takes Private 5G Global

Delivered in partnership with Nokia, the offering will enable businesses to deploy a private industrial grade dedicated 5G network capability within their premises. In addition to ultra-low latency and increased speed, a key benefit of a private 5G network is the ability for businesses, particularly those with manufacturing, distribution and logistics facilities, to deploy a customized on-site mobile network, eliminating the need to transmit data through public networks.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the launch of its international private 5G platform for global enterprises located in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Today, we’ve announced the next phase of Verizon's global 5G vision with the launch of private 5G for our international customers,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “If the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that there’s never been a more critical time for mobility, broadband and cloud products and services. Private 5G networks will be a transformative technology that will drive the new era of disruption and innovation for enterprises around the world."



A private 5G network is a self-contained network whose components all reside in a single facility, consisting of micro towers and small cells and connects to an organization’s Local Area Network (LAN) and enterprise applications. It will utilize Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud , a private wireless network solution with automation enablers that will allow for application deployment through a web-based interface.

“Private wireless connectivity has become central to many industries in realizing their long-term digital transformation goals. By delivering private 5G together with Verizon, we’re paving the way to accelerate digitalization for the most demanding industries who crave reliable wireless connectivity,” said Brian R. Fitzgerald, SVP Global Solutions at Nokia.



Verizon has been leading global efforts around 5G. In addition to its 5G Lab and production studio in London , the Company recently announced a 5G roaming service in South Korea and is a founding member of the 5G Future Forum , a group of global 5G leaders accelerating the delivery of 5G and interoperable MEC-enabled solutions. The launch of private 5G will also enable Verizon Media to deliver its next-generation content creation, production and distribution technologies at scale and in real-time to global audiences for customers.



“We're seeing international markets moving rapidly to deploy 5G Private Networks, which appears as a major use case for the uptake of 5G, particularly in order to capitalize on 5G investments in the enterprise market. With the ingredients of an early mover go-to-market 5G-know-how, foundational enterprise networking and innovative 5G enabled services Verizon's go-to-market recipe with Nokia will be an attractive solution to the broader market,” said Martina Kurth, associate vice president of IDC’s European Telco Research practice.



Today’s announcement follows recent MEC partnership announcements with Microsoft, Cisco, IBM and AWS . In August, Verizon recently announced its successful completion of lab trials with Corning and Samsung on its new 5G mmWave in-building solutions.



More information on how Verizon’s private 5G platform can help your business can be located here.

