Innovative Garmin Autoland receives Aviation Week Network's prestigious Grand Laureate Award

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that it was awarded the 2020 Grand Laureate in the Business Aviation category by Aviation Week Network for its revolutionary Garmin Autoland, the world’s first autonomous safety-enhancing technology system for general aviation aircraft with the ability to land an aircraft without human intervention. For 63 years, Aviation Week Network’s Laureate Awards have honored extraordinary aviation and aerospace achievements that embody the spirit of exploration, innovation and vision that inspire others to strive for progress, change and leadership. This year’s Grand Laureate Awards were presented at a virtual ceremony on October 19, 2020.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Aviation Week Network with this prestigious award in the Business Aviation category for the innovation of Autoland,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “The passion and commitment to safety through revolutionary developments like Autoland is shared by the entire Garmin team, who continuously drive our pioneering vision to develop advanced technologies that enhance aviation safety and potentially save lives.”

In the event of an emergency, the pilot or passengers on board the aircraft can activate Autoland to land the aircraft with a simple press of a dedicated button. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system determines it’s necessary. Once activated, the system calculates a flight plan to the most suitable airport, avoiding terrain and adverse weather, initiates an approach to the best runway and automatically lands the aircraft – without pilot or passenger intervention1.

“This year we had a particularly impressive list of Business Aviation Laureates, and I salute them all,” said William Garvey, Aviation Week Network editor-in-chief, business & commercial aviation. “But the consensus among our editors as to what or who was most deserving of the Grand Laureate designation was quick and certain: Autoland by Garmin, a technological marvel, a jaw dropper in concept and execution. Its advance of flight safety is without parallel. That red button will save lives. Hearty congratulations and sincere thanks to the wonder team behind it.”