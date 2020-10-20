Axonics Launches ARTISTRY Study to Collect and Analyze Real-World Data of Patients Implanted with the Axonics r-SNM System

The Axonics Sacral Neuromodulation System Registry (ARTISTRY), a prospective, multicenter registry, anticipates enrolling up to 300 patients across 30 centers in the United States and Canada. Patients with symptoms of urinary urgency incontinence, urinary urgency frequency, non-obstructive urinary retention and fecal incontinence will be included in the study. ARTISTRY will collect real-world data on technical aspects of the procedure, effectiveness, safety, and patient experience with the Axonics System. Patients will be followed for one year, with clinical data documented and assessed at various time points over the course of the study.

Karen Noblett, M.D., FPMRS, chief medical officer of Axonics, said, "Patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction are significantly undertreated and struggle to find long-term relief. Sacral neuromodulation, which historically has been used as a therapy of last resort, is now experiencing a renaissance based on Axonics bringing new and effective technology to the market. As a result, SNM has the potential to meaningfully improve quality of life for millions of patients. This registry will be an important contribution to expanding the body of clinical evidence for Axonics and further demonstrate that there is a long-lived, easy-to-use, highly effective treatment available to those suffering from these debilitating conditions.”

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

