 

Verizon customers get access to rare Pokémon and avatar masks in new Pokémon GO deal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

Verizon expands partnership with Niantic to include Pokémon GO, creating unique access and opportunities to level-up customers’ gaming experience

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon expanded its partnership with Niantic, the developer of Pokémon GO, to make mobile gaming more interactive and rewarding for Verizon wireless customers. The companies have teamed with industry leaders to create a new planet-scale platform that paves the way for immersive AR experiences on 5G, and are offering wireless customers access to limited events and rewards so trainers can experience Pokémon GO like never before. 

Verizon and Niantic will exclusively collaborate to build high-performing interactive experiences designed to give gamers more. Ahead of a major upcoming Pokémon GO global event, customers are invited to play on the 5G network built for gamers and access rare content.

New bonuses and limited events will be available, including:

  • Exclusive Event - Join Verizon for a Pokémon GO Special Weekend event and get the chance to catch rare Pokémon and item rewards, as well as event spawns on November 7 (details below).
  • New masks - Pokémon has introduced masks, and Verizon customers can grab an exclusive hooded sweatshirt & mask set for their avatar.
  • Digital billboards - Unlock sponsored gifts from Verizon when you explore the virtual world to discover where you can get valuable in-game content.
  • 5G demo - Be among the first to get a small taste of 5G's power with a multiplayer mobile AR game demo soon to be released.

“Our work with Niantic, combined with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network will make the future of gaming a reality for customers,” said Erin McPherson, Head of Content at Verizon. “We’re creating new, interactive experiences that are only available on Verizon, and this is just one of the many ways we’re transforming how we integrate gaming into our network and content offerings.”

Here's how Verizon wireless customers can join the special Pokémon Go event November 7:

  1. Enter the Verizon UP portal beginning October 20th to receive a code
  2. Enter the code at https://rewards.nianticlabs.com/Pokémongo to grab a ticket
  3. Open Pokémon GO game and receive a medal confirming event participation
  4. Play the game on November 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in your local U.S. market
  5. Catch Pokémon!

5G Ultra Wideband forges a new path for gaming

Verizon continues to lead in mobile entertainment, and this new agreement with Niantic paves the way for further developments in leveling-up mobile gaming. It builds on Verizon's hands-on approach to advancing new gaming technology and strengthening competition as the official 5G network of League of Legends and Twitch Rivals, and a partnership with Dignitas to launch the nation's first 5G esports training facility. We're moving the industry forward alongside our leading partners, so Verizon now encourages gamers to immerse themselves in the rewarding experience of being a Verizon customer.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Andrew Kameka
andrew.kameka@verizon.com

Alex Lawson
alex.lawson@verizon.com


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:50 Uhr
LYNX: Verizon: Das sieht nicht gut aus
13:30 Uhr
Verizon Communications to report earnings October 21, 2020
10:13 Uhr
Verizon Business Takes Private 5G Global
19.10.20
Verizon Teams with Microsoft to Offer Private 5G Mobile Edge Computing
19.10.20
Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular
19.10.20
Social Security Administration Awards Verizon Contract for Enterprise-Wide Infrastructure Modernization
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
15.10.20
BlueJeans by Verizon Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
15.10.20
Verizon to offer motorola one 5G UW with 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide capability
14.10.20
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in San Francisco

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN