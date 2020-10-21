MDxHealth Provides Q3-2020 Business Update

NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION 21 OCTOBER 2020, 07:00 A.M. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 21, 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the near-term outlook.



Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, commented: “While the pandemic continues to have an impact on our business mainly through reduced patient flow and access, our results clearly indicate that we are outperforming the market for both ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx testing volumes, and are encouraged by the acceleration of growth over Q2.

“We were also very encouraged by the recent inclusion of SelectMDx into the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines. This recognition of our SelectMDx test signifies the highest standard of acknowledgement for clinical utility in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.