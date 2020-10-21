 

REVOLVE Continues to Elevate International Service Levels, Raising the Bar for the Customer Experience in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) today announced the launch of upgraded service levels in Canada to further elevate its customer experience within one of its largest international markets.

For the first time, REVOLVE customers in Canada have access to hassle-free returns at no cost, including refunds of all applicable duties and taxes. The service enhancement reflects REVOLVE’s launch of all-inclusive pricing for Canadian customers that now includes all applicable duties within the product price instead of duties being added to the purchase price at the end of the transaction, thereby eliminating “sticker shock” at checkout and significantly streamlining the process for merchandise returns. The company also recently upgraded its service levels to include free 2-day express shipping for Canadian customers.

The launch of an upgraded customer experience in Canada follows REVOLVE’s success in offering elevated service levels for customers in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore in recent years.

“We are thrilled to offer further enhancements to our service levels in Canada, creating additional customer interest in one of our top 5 international markets and the exciting potential for further expansion in the region,” commented Kai Li, Vice President of International. “Similar enhancements in key markets such as the United Kingdom and Australia have led to a favorable customer response, including higher purchase activity and improved customer retention, reinforcing the global power of the REVOLVE brand supported by our commitment to providing outstanding service for our customers,” Li added.

Enhanced Service Level Highlights in Canada:

  • Free Returns: Faster, free and hassle-free returns now include refunds of all applicable duties and taxes directly from REVOLVE.
  • All-Inclusive Pricing: Incorporating duties into the all-inclusive price reflected in Canadian dollars for products listed on its websites avoids “sticker shock” surprises at checkout and streamlines the return process by eliminating the need and administrative hassle for Canadian customers to try to separately recoup duties paid when returning items.
  • 2-Day Express Shipping: Recently upgraded free express shipping offers improved transit time for Canadian customers.*
    *Free shipping is subject to a minimum purchase requirement for international orders.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

 

Revolve Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
CARMAT Obtains ANSM Approval to Resume PIVOTAL Study Implants in France
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019