REVOLVE Continues to Elevate International Service Levels, Raising the Bar for the Customer Experience in Canada

For the first time, REVOLVE customers in Canada have access to hassle-free returns at no cost, including refunds of all applicable duties and taxes. The service enhancement reflects REVOLVE’s launch of all-inclusive pricing for Canadian customers that now includes all applicable duties within the product price instead of duties being added to the purchase price at the end of the transaction, thereby eliminating “sticker shock” at checkout and significantly streamlining the process for merchandise returns. The company also recently upgraded its service levels to include free 2-day express shipping for Canadian customers.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) today announced the launch of upgraded service levels in Canada to further elevate its customer experience within one of its largest international markets.

The launch of an upgraded customer experience in Canada follows REVOLVE’s success in offering elevated service levels for customers in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore in recent years.

“We are thrilled to offer further enhancements to our service levels in Canada, creating additional customer interest in one of our top 5 international markets and the exciting potential for further expansion in the region,” commented Kai Li, Vice President of International. “Similar enhancements in key markets such as the United Kingdom and Australia have led to a favorable customer response, including higher purchase activity and improved customer retention, reinforcing the global power of the REVOLVE brand supported by our commitment to providing outstanding service for our customers,” Li added.

Enhanced Service Level Highlights in Canada:

Free Returns: Faster, free and hassle-free returns now include refunds of all applicable duties and taxes directly from REVOLVE.

All-Inclusive Pricing: Incorporating duties into the all-inclusive price reflected in Canadian dollars for products listed on its websites avoids "sticker shock" surprises at checkout and streamlines the return process by eliminating the need and administrative hassle for Canadian customers to try to separately recoup duties paid when returning items.

2-Day Express Shipping: Recently upgraded free express shipping offers improved transit time for Canadian customers.*

*Free shipping is subject to a minimum purchase requirement for international orders.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

