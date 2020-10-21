 

CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Rahman’s 18 years of pharmaceutical industry experience is highlighted by 16 successful BLA/NDAs and sBLAs

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the appointment of Mahboob U. Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., FACR, to the executive position of Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Rahman was most recently Global Head of Immunology Development and Pharmacovigilance at Mesoblast Inc. (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO), a global leader in allogenic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases.

Dr. Rahman received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College, Bangladesh and a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the Medical College of Pennsylvania. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and rheumatology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston. He then joined the Harvard Medical School faculty, and obtained an NIH Research Grant. His research interests included molecular mechanisms of joint destruction in inflammatory arthritides, as well as clinical research in various rheumatologic conditions. In early 2002, Dr. Rahman joined Centocor/Johnson & Johnson and was involved in the development of Infliximab, golimumab, ustekinumab and several small molecules as the Rheumatology Clinical Team Leader. In 2010, Dr. Rahman moved to Pfizer as a Vice President and the Therapeutic Area Head for Inflammatory Diseases and was involved in the development of tofacitiniband etanercept. In 2013, he joined Novartis as a Vice President and the Therapeutic Area Head for Immunology and Musculoskeletal Disease, where he was involved in the development of several compounds of which two achieved FDA and EMA approval for marketing, Canakinumab and secukinumab in several indications. In 2018, he joined Glenmark as an Executive VP of Clinical Development and within a month, he became the President and Chief Medical Officer, a position he held until joining Mesoblast in October 2019.

