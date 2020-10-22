 

WWZ Cuts Operating Costs in Half as It Partners With Calix to Build a Future-Proof Broadband Business

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that WWZ Energie AG, a leading Swiss quadruple-play cable broadband provider is future-proofing its business by partnering with Calix. WWZ is using the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE solution to complete a migration from coax-based DOCSIS to fiber, enabling it to offer high speed symmetrical bandwidth and deliver unmatched services to subscribers. At the same time, Calix is helping position WWZ to build an end-to-end, data-driven business and own the subscriber experience. Since operationalizing this 10G-capable fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the last year, WWZ has cut its operating costs by 50 percent.

In the face of continuously increasing subscriber bandwidth demands, WWZ is turning up XGS-PON service across its network. The Swiss operator leveraged the AXOS E9-2 Intelligent EDGE System to provision services in eight hours—a process that typically takes months. The simplified architecture has enabled the Swiss operator to embrace an everyPON strategy, upgrading to the 10G technology of its choice, when and where it is required.

“From the beginning, our shared vision for the future of the broadband business and focus on the needs of our subscribers have aligned well with Calix,” said Stefan Willi, chief technology officer for WWZ Energie AG and a keynote speaker on October 29 at ConneXions 2020. “The Intelligent Access EDGE gave us the flexibility we needed when we began deploying full fiber to replace our copper-based network, knowing that we would eventually use the 10G capacity. Deploying XGS-PON drives new value and greatly expands our ability to deliver innovative new services. All future physical layer investments will be fiber—not DOCSIS—and Calix will help us be strategic as we continue to develop our migration strategy and significantly improve our subscribers’ broadband experience.”

Zug-based WWZ, one of the leading cable operators in Switzerland, first announced its digitization initiative last year. The initiative enables it to provide a rich broadband experience with the benefits of symmetrical high-bandwidth broadband—previously unattainable through the legacy DOCSIS infrastructure.

“WWZ dramatically simplified its network architecture and operations with the Intelligent Access EDGE and has benefitted from decreased operational costs,” said Michel Langlois, chief development officer, Intelligent Access EDGE products for Calix. “Operationalizing Calix solutions has given it unmatched scalability, enabling it to easily deliver consistent services over the PON technology of its choice. WWZ is upgrading service to XGS-PON with ease thanks to its simplified network and innovating at the pace subscribers demand. This is another example of how Calix is helping a cable operator evolve from coax to fiber, leveraging the power of software to accelerate that transition. We are thrilled to grow this partnership with WWZ as it continues to innovate and deliver differentiated services to its subscribers.”

Register for ConneXions 2020 to hear WWZ CTO, Stefan Willi speak from the main stage Thursday, October 29. Learn more about Intelligent Access EDGE and other Calix network solutions.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

