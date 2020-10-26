 

CE Mark Approval Granted to Kantaro COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex Quantitative Antibody Test Kits

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

-The quantitative test kits detect the level of COVID-19 antibodies that correlate to virus neutralization

-Kantaro test achieves 97.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies

-Because no proprietary equipment is required, the Kantaro kits are scalable across global testing laboratories

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantaro Biosciences, LLC (Kantaro), a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (LSE:RENX / NASDAQ: RNLX), and partner Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) have received CE marking for COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex, Kantaro's quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kits. Both kits are available immediately and can be used by any authorized clinical testing laboratory in the European Union without the need for proprietary equipment. Approved as in vitro diagnostics (IVD), COVID-SeroKlir is configured to be most useful in a clinical setting, while the COVID-SeroIndex configuration is expected to be used for research purposes or vaccine development.

The COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex quantitative antibody test kits detect the presence or absence of COVID-19 antibodies and measures the titer (level) of antibodies a person has produced. The tests utilize not one but two virus antigens: the full-length spike protein and its receptor-binding domain (RBD), which are correlated with antibody neutralization, as described in a recent paper published in Nature Medicine. The COVID-SeroKlir quantitative antibody test kit has demonstrated 97.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity.

The underlying technology in Kantaro's test kits was developed by Mount Sinai at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. It was used recently in a published study by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which found most people with COVID-19 mount a robust antibody response stable for at least three months, which subsequent studies have extended out to six months. To date, the Mount Sinai technology has been used on over 75,000 patients, representing a highly diverse population.

Seite 1 von 4
Renalytix AI Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power ...
Business Reporter: A new level of sustainability
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease