 

Montero Appoints Jean des Rivières to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) has appointed Jean Des Rivières to the Board of Directors effective as of October 23, 2020. Jean des Rivières is a geologist by profession who worked for the past 23 years for the BHP group of companies. He first worked in Chile in 2002 and between 2005 to 2019 lived a total of 10 years in Santiago, Chile. For the past 7 years, Jean was Vice President of Exploration of BHP heading their Global Greenfield Copper exploration program. Jean’s strategic planning, management and guidance contributed to the recent discovery of the Oak Dam West Copper-Gold deposit in South Australia and his strategic guidance contributed to the discovery of Escondida Este and Sur in Chile. Prior to joining BHP, Jean spent 13 years in the field managing exploration programs for Noranda in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. While at Noranda, Jean led the exploration teams responsible for the gold discoveries at the Monument Bay and Oxford Lake projects in Manitoba. During his career, Jean has reviewed projects in over 50 countries with a significant focus in Chile.

We are delighted to have Jean join Montero’s Board of Directors,” commented Dr. Tony Harwood, President of Montero. Jean’s experience evaluating greenfield projects globally for BHP reinforces Montero’s belief that our Isabella gold project in the southern coastal range of Chile has the potential to host a tier one gold deposit. In Chile, Jean was part of the discovery team of the Oak Dam West and Escondida Sur and Este copper-gold deposits.

The addition of Jean des Rivières to Montero’s Board of Directors increases the number of directors to 5 and provides the Company with insight into aggressively growing projects through discovery to development in Chile. The appointment of Jean des Rivières is subject to regulatory approval.

About Montero
Montero is a junior exploration company focused on finding, exploring, and advancing globally significant gold deposits in Chile. The Company is in the process of relinquishing its portfolio of battery metal projects in Africa to focus on gold opportunities in Chile. Montero’s board of directors and management have an impressive track record of successfully discovering and advancing precious metal projects. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON and has 21,880,818 shares outstanding.

