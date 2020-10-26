IRIDEX to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today announced the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 5860026. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.