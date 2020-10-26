 

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:15  |  53   |   |   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for October 2020: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
 Distribution period: October 2020
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05856

 

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.03152

54%

$ 0.34070

53%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.02704

46%

0.29810

47%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05856

100%

$ 0.63880

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 9-30-2020

7.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 9-30-2020

8.07%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 9-30-2020

5.50%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 9-30-2020

7.33%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
 Distribution period: October 2020
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02908

 

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00920

32%

$ 0.09856

31%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01988

68%

0.22051

69%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02908

100%

$ 0.31907

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 9-30-2020

4.04%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 9-30-2020

7.29%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 9-30-2020

8.82%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 9-30-2020

6.66%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
 Distribution period: October 2020
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01909

 

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01180

62%

$ 0.12749

61%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00729

38%

0.08299

39%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01909

100%

$ 0.21048

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 9-30-2020

7.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 9-30-2020

9.58%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 9-30-2020

1.61%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 9-30-2020

8.81%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
 Distribution period: October 2020
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02834

 

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00733

26%

$ 0.09208

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00043

2%

0.01124

3%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00831

29%

0.03590

11%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01227

43%

0.20095

59%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02834

100%

$ 0.34017

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 9-30-2020

4.31%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 9-30-2020

8.54%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 9-30-2020

7.61%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 9-30-2020

8.55%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
 Distribution period: October 2020
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04174

 

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.02449

59%

$ 0.28889

58%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01725

41%

0.20503

42%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04174

100%

$ 0.49392

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 9-30-2020

7.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 9-30-2020

8.08%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 9-30-2020

5.57%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 9-30-2020

7.97%

MFS Special Value Trust
 Distribution period: October 2020
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04364

 

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01264

29%

$ 0.14837

28%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.03100

71%

0.34850

65%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.03581

7%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04364

100%

$ 0.53268

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 9-30-2020

7.98%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 9-30-2020

10.07%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 9-30-2020

1.70%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 9-30-2020

10.24%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management
 In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of September 30, 2020, MFS manages US$548.2 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.146

Seite 1 von 2
MFS Charter Inc/Sh USD jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions