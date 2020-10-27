Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Titan Airways

“ALC is delighted to announce this new A321-200neo LR delivery to Titan Airways today,” said Lauren Kervick, Director of Marketing of Air Lease Corporation. “As the first A321neo LR to deliver to Titan Airways, this ALC aircraft will provide significant performance enhancements and operational advantages to the airline’s expanding commercial business.”

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo LR aircraft on long-term lease to Titan Airways (United Kingdom). Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A33 engines, this aircraft is the first of two A321-200neo LRs confirmed to deliver to the British carrier from ALC’s order book with Airbus. The second A321-200neo LR aircraft is scheduled to deliver to Titan Airways in Spring 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005938/en/