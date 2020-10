Bunker Hill Mining Reports Multiple Near Surface Significant High-Grade Silver Intercepts, including 648 g/t Ag over 1.5m

Hole 7035A: 7.6m at 165.52 g/t Ag, including 1.5m at 648 g/t Ag

Hole 7005: 4.6m at 126.56 g/t Ag, including 1.5m at 239 g/t Ag

Hole 7002: 2.0m at 178.72 g/t Ag, including 0.4m at 394 g/t Ag

Hole 7012: 2.1m at 163.15 g/t Ag, including 1.1m at 280 g/t Ag

Hole 7039: 5.8m at 127.24 g/t Ag, including 0.9m at 295 g/t Ag

A total of 10 holes were drilled, with each hole returning high grade silver intercepts. Notably, there are 5 intercepts grading over 800 g/t Ag equivalent and 2 intercepts grading over 1,000 g/t Ag equivalent. The drilling campaign continues, with more drill results expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

Sam Ash, CEO stated: “The presence of high-grade silver in these drill results supports our thesis that significant high grade silver mineralization exists at Bunker Hill. These results, coupled with the fact that all of the intercepts are not associated with our recently published 43-101 resource, reinforces our confidence in unlocking significant value at Bunker Hill by aggressively pursuing a silver focused exploration program. In addition the proximity of these intercepts to existing infrastructure is supportive of our intention of advancing towards operational restart”.

The Company is conducting a silver focused exploration in the upper area of the Bunker Hill Mine to support its strategy of an operational restart of Bunker Hill focused on high grade silver production, underpinned by modern and sustainable mining techniques. Drilling is being conducted with core drilling from drill sites on surface and underground and is being informed and targeted using its recently completed 3D geologic model. The addition of this new drill information will be used to enhance geologic understanding and create an opportunity to target and expand mineralization in areas not currently within the 43-101 resource.

A video summarizing the digitization and 3D modeling process of historic geological data can be viewed at the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X3FrWfbGl4&feature=youtu.be

Today’s published drill results are from the first phase of the drill program. The intercepts highlighted are high grade intercepts of interest that lie outside of the 43-101 inferred resource, as shown in Figure 1 and 2 below.

Figure 1: High-grade Silver Drilling Exploration Campaign (Phase 1)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3b1a10e-f483-43b9 ...

Figure 2: High-grade Silver Drilling Exploration Campaign (Phase 1)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e71d5a87-7e2b-4c60 ...

The below table summarizes the drill results:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7001 1.2 3.7 2.4 163.02 14.12 0.47 594.64 Including 1.2 1.8 0.6 257.81 22.80 0.59 861.66 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7002 5.3 7.4 2.0 178.72 14.80 0.78 579.31 Including 7.0 7.4 0.4 393.75 38.70 0.08 1402.68 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7003 23.5 29.3 5.8 104.84 14.21 1.36 441.17 Including 24.2 25.3 1.1 154.69 23.10 0.14 777.94 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7005 47.9 52.5 4.6 126.56 12.35 0.30 456.07 Including 47.9 49.4 1.5 239.06 21.80 0.08 804.35 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7008 50.0 56.7 6.7 62.17 7.61 15.03 689.77 Including 51.1 52.0 0.9 145.31 15.50 24.20 1237.28 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7012 122.6 124.7 2.1 163.15 6.76 0.07 319.28 Including 123.7 124.7 1.1 279.82 11.30 0.08 538.25 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7039 27.1 32.9 5.8 127.24 7.21 2.00 358.97 Including 28.4 29.3 0.9 295.31 16.20 1.05 716.60 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7039 39.0 41.3 2.3 93.88 2.85 7.25 358.55 Including 39.0 40.6 1.5 164.98 4.89 9.07 522.87 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7039 100.2 108.9 8.7 31.35 2.52 6.56 281.69 Including 103.1 104.2 1.1 66.54 5.19 16.40 663.24 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq (g/t) 7035A 20.4 28.1 7.6 165.52 4.98 1.22 303.45 Including 20.4 22.0 1.5 110.29 8.76 1.53 376.68 26.5 28.1 1.5 648.05 8.92 2.61 826.42

(Reported intercepts are not true widths as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation in space. Prices used to calculate Ag Eq grades are as follows: Zn= $1.00/lb, Pb=$0.85/lb, Ag=$20/Oz)



Figure 3: Drill Cores (hole 7035A 5’ 20OPT)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01d2f302-4483-4f42 ...

Technical Information

The diamond drilling program used HQ-size core. Bunker Hill followed standard QA/QC practices to ensure the integrity of the core and sample preparation through to delivery of the samples to the assay lab. The drill core was stored in a secure facility, photographed, logged and sampled based on lithologic and mineralogical interpretations. Standards of certified reference materials, field duplicates and blanks were inserted as samples shipped with the core samples to the lab.

ALS Global was used to provide analytical services and all results comply with both NI 43-101 and industry standards. ALS Global holds an industry standard ISO 17025 accreditation, specifying general requirements for laboratory performance.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Resource Development Associates Inc. and a consultant to the Company, is an Independent “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting at the Qualified Person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

