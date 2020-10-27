 

Video-Update mit William Blair IM Expertin Anderson: Wie ist es um den globalen Immobilien-Sektor bestellt?

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
27.10.2020, 12:23  |  52   |   |   

Global real-estate stocks have performed poorly given uncertainty surrounding the dependability of cash flows as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. But as crisis forces adaptation, we look for innovation from well-capitalized and thoughtful real-estate operators as well as consolidation across property types.

Watch the video or read the recap below.

Global real estate stocks have been one of the worst-performing sectors given uncertainty surrounding the dependability of those cash flows as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

