 

First Approved Cancer Treatment for TGCT Included DILIsym Simulations in FDA Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

DILIsym Services, Inc., a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that simulations using their DILIsym software were noted in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review of the New Drug Application for Pexidartinib (Turalio, marketed by Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.), which was subsequently approved as the first systemic therapy for treatment of symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). The FDA review also included the general comment by the FDA that DILIsym is helpful for hepatocellular (liver cell) injury. The Turalio submission is the latest example of how results from the DILIsym software can be valuable in FDA interactions by contributing to safety predictions and safety management strategies.

DILIsym modeling supports key drug development decisions by predicting potential drug-induced liver injury (DILI) risk of new drug candidates. The modeling also identifies the biochemical events that lead to DILI caused by a drug and can thereby predict certain subgroups of patients at increased risk for DILI from that drug. The information from DILIsym modeling serves to help guide go/no-go decisions on major drug development projects, potentially avoiding the disastrous financial effects of failed clinical trials, or better, providing assurances that drug-induced liver injury will not be an insurmountable obstacle to FDA approval. Pexidartinib is a good example of the utility of DILIsym to help with safety evaluation and management, as well as benefit-risk analysis. DILIsym is the product of an ongoing public-private partnership (the DILI-sim Initiative) involving scientists from the pharmaceutical industry and academia.

Dr. Paul Watkins, the Director of the Institute for Drug Safety Sciences at University of North Carolina and chair of the DILI-sim Scientific Advisory Board, said: “With DILIsym, regulators and drug developers alike can better assess safety risks to patients and thereby speed delivery of important new treatments, like pexidartinib, to the patients who need them. I continue to be amazed at the power of DILIsym and the positive impact it is having on drug development programs.”

Dr. Scott Siler, Chief Scientific Officer of DILIsym Services, added: “It gives me great pride to have been involved in the Pexidartinib work, a therapy that can save the lives of patients. Our DILIsym software, now coupled with our new kidney injury software in development, RENAsym, comprises the best QST solutions available on the market. At the end of the day, our work is about the patients who need these important medicines in oncology but also many other therapeutic areas. We are glad to see our tools continue to show up in regulatory reviews.”

Seite 1 von 3
Simulations Plus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus Version 9.8
13.10.20
Simulations Plus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
13.10.20
Simulations Plus Teams Up with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to Secure New Grant Award from the U.S. FDA
12.10.20
US-Markt: Amazon, Apple, Simulations Plus, BigCommerce, Twitter, Alibaba, JD.com, AstraZeneca, Regeneron
29.09.20
Simulations Plus Extends Partnership with Large Pharmaceutical Company to Further Expand High-Throughput PBPK Capabilities in ADMET Predictor