- The global food cans market is foreseen to show growth at a CAGR of 4% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Products from this market are increasingly used owing to their eco-friendliness and other advantages

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food cans are widely used in the storage and distribution of a wide range of food products and beverages. Generally, food cans are manufactured using aluminum or steel as raw material. These products aregaining traction across the globe owing to their eco-friendliness. Thus, increased consumer inclination toward the use of eco-friendly products is predicted to drive demand opportunities in the global food cans market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Analysts at TMR note that the global food cans market is likely to grow at swift speed during the assessment period 2019–2027. This growth is attributed to growing consumer preference toward healthy eating. This aside, increased focus of food cans manufacturers toward offering innovative products will stimulate the sales in this market in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Food Cans Market Report

The global food cans market is slated to show steady growth at a CAGR of ~4% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

Of all capacities, the 300 gm - 500 gm segment is likely to gain prominent sales avenues in market during forecast period.

Of all material types, the metal segment of the food cans market is estimated to account for approximately US$ ~7.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Aluminum is another materials segment that is likely to show promising growth and reach valuation of ~US$ 1.9 Bn by 2027 end.

by 2027 end. Of all product types, 2-piece food cans segment is slated to show development at 3.5% CAGR during assessment period.

On regional front, Asia Pacific food cans market is expected to gain promising expansion avenues during 2019–2027.

