 

Boston Properties Announces 196,000 Square Foot, 20-Year Lease With Volkswagen Group of America at Reston Town Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 21:55  |  40   |   |   

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., represented by Jones Lang LaSalle, has signed a new, 20-year lease agreement for 196,000 square feet as an anchor tenant in BXP’s new 1.1 million square foot development in the next phase of Reston Town Center, Reston, Virginia. With this lease signing, the project is 85% pre-leased.

“A company focused on the future of mobility needs a future-proof workspace to match those ambitions,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “This space is designed from the start to be efficient, collaborative and bring our team under one roof so we can keep and attract top talent.”

“We are thrilled that Volkswagen has chosen Reston Town Center for their North American headquarters,” said Peter Johnston, Executive Vice President, Washington, D.C. Region for Boston Properties. “Companies looking to recruit and retain the best and brightest talent continue to be drawn to Reston and Reston Town Center as the ideal location to grow their organizations.”

BXP’s Reston Town Center is an acclaimed, urban center located in the heart of Northern Virginia and home to more than 3 million square feet of Class A office space, more than 50 retailers, 30 restaurants, and 2,000 residential homes. The new extension of Reston Town Center which includes a two tower, 1.1 million square foot office development informally referred to as Reston Next, retail space, a hotel, and residential buildings is located adjacent to the Reston Town Center Station on Metro’s Silver Line extension. At its completion, the full extension of Reston Town Center, being built in two phases, will add more than 4.4 million square feet to Reston Town Center, including over six acres of public open space.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Boston Properties Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
LanzaTech, Total and L’Oréal Announce a Worldwide Premiere: the Production of the First Cosmetic Plastic Bottle Made From Industrial Carbon Emissions
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:52 Uhr
Boston Properties Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results; Reports EPS of $0.58 and FFO Per Share Of $1.57
06.10.20
Boston Properties to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020