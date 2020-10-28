Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed for potential use against COVID-19

Novartis has been granted an option to in-license global rights of MP0420 and MP0423 - multi-targeted direct acting antiviral therapeutic candidates demonstrating potential efficacy against COVID-19





Basel, October 28, 2020 — Novartis and Molecular Partners AG today announced a collaboration in the form of an option and license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize Molecular Partners’ anti-COVID-19 DARPin program, consisting of two therapeutic candidates, MP0420 and MP0423. The collaboration aims to leverage Molecular Partners’ proprietary DARPin technologies and Novartis broad expertise in global drug development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and commercialization to rapidly advance the program in keeping with the unprecedented global urgency created by the pandemic.

Novartis is making multiple contributions to the global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of those efforts, it has become increasingly clear that to tackle the pandemic at a global level the development of medicines that can prevent and treat the virus, in addition to the development of vaccines, will be crucial. Multiple treatment options increases the likelihood of reaching and treating patients around the world and, in addition, may be especially important for certain populations at greater risk who may benefit from a prophylactic treatment. MP0420 and MP0423 are potential medicines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, with the possibility of being manufactured at scale and the potential to bypass cold storage.