 

Tallo and jobZology Partner to Connect Talent with Education and Career Opportunities Filled with Purpose, Passion and Meaning

Tallo, the leader in end-to-end virtual workforce talent development, today announced a partnership with jobZology, an organization that empowers individuals to find joy and purpose in their education and career lives through trusted science and technology. The partnership integrates jobZology’s career assessment solution into the Tallo platform to better connect talent to training, careers and employment through the use of predictive science, real-time data analytics and digital technology.

Employers today are tasked with not only finding qualified talent to fill open roles, but ensuring the talent they’re hiring has a meaningful fit within the workplace in order to keep employees engaged and motivated in the long run – and ultimately to decrease turnover rates. jobZology and Tallo provide employers with meaningful and insightful data about candidates’ interests and skill sets, assessments based on decades of research and science that predict fit to both the job and culture, and support upskilling through the ability to predict upward mobility.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with jobZology at a time when matching individuals with the right jobs, internships and college programs couldn’t be more important,” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder, Tallo. “Our partnership with jobZology will continue to provide extensive resources to ensure the next generation of talent has access to the right opportunities. By incorporating real-time data analytics, digital technology and the science of assessments into our workforce solution, our efforts will better support our mission to empower both employers and the next generation of talent to find purpose and meaning in their education and career journeys.”

With Tallo representing more than one million users from over 27,000 high schools, 4,000 colleges and hundreds of companies and government entities, users will now be able to leverage jobZology’s assessments to gain self-discovery and personal insights on different industries and occupations, allowing them to find career and education opportunities related to their personal interests and values. In addition, schools and workforce centers will be able to micro-target talent by arming them with a virtual career guidance platform, predictive recruiting and counseling, and enhanced data that shows career pathway fit.

