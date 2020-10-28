 

Ping Identity Unveils Advanced Passwordless Features to Transform Digital Experiences

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, today announced PingZero, a suite of passwordless authentication features organizations can implement to deliver seamless digital experiences to employees and customers. By eliminating login friction, including the need for usernames and passwords, PingZero boosts employee productivity, improves customer retention and acquisition rates, and strengthens cybersecurity defenses — all with zero passwords and zero friction. PingZero uniquely leverages the Ping Intelligent Identity platform and other technologies including the FIDO2 standard to enable passwordless experiences across a variety of resources and applications.

Verizon’s investigative report found that passwords are one of the most common causes of security breaches and also a major barrier in digital experiences. In fact, by 2022, 60% of large global enterprises and 90% of mid-size enterprises will implement passwordless methods in more than 50 percent of use cases, predicts Gartner. That’s because passwordless features accelerate and increase adoption of remote work and digital-first initiatives while improving the security and cyber hygiene of customers and employees, who are burdened with keeping track of more usernames and passwords than ever before.

PingZero’s advanced passwordless authentication utilizes device and browser settings, biometrics, and the FIDO2 standard to provide enterprises with greater assurance that a user is who they say they are. The solution also removes interruptions like excessive login prompts or password resets, which not only cause strain on IT departments but deteriorate employee productivity and customer engagement.

“PingZero was designed with a frictionless user journey in mind,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “At Ping we are committed to delivering secure, convenient experiences for our customers and removing friction is a key component in our innovation evolution. PingZero enables businesses to work smarter by eliminating the time wasted managing and resetting passwords and instead provides users with more secure access to what they need to get work done efficiently.”

PingZero can be deployed across a broad range of enterprise resources including mobile, SaaS, legacy applications, and more. PingZero is available in multiple Ping offerings including the comprehensive authentication authority solutions, Customer360 and Workforce360. Key features include:

  • User Self-Registration: A simple and convenient QR code-based sign-on process means no passwords are needed at the time of account creation.
  • Customization: Includes the ability for enterprises to use their own branded mobile application to implement PingZero without requiring third-party MFA applications for the user to download.
  • Security and Compliance: Provides phishing-resistant, privacy-preserving authentication based on the FIDO2/WebAuthn standard.
  • Continuous Authentication: Added convenience by requiring a user to re-authenticate only when certain risk thresholds are exceeded. Operating in the background, risk signals are tracked and monitored including changes in geolocation, IP address, device posture, and other factors.

For more information on PingZero, please visit www.pingidentity.com/pingzero.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through passwordless and multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

