 

Windstream Selects Ciena for Next-Gen Fiber-to-the-Tower Modernization Effort

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, has selected Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to modernize its Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT) infrastructure. Leveraging Ciena’s solutions, this upgrade will enable Windstream to rapidly scale bandwidth for wireless backhaul services while also expanding its wholesale product service offerings.

Key Facts:

  • As wireless providers are beginning to order 10G ports at the towers and 100G handoffs at the Mobile Telephone Switching Office, backhaul network providers are upgrading their infrastructure to accommodate Mobile Network Operators’ (MNOs) increased bandwidth demands.
  • With this deployment, Windstream will have the ability to deliver multi-Gbps network-protected connections across many cities, which will help improve the reliability of the network and the customer experience.
  • Windstream will take the lead to address the demands for high-bandwidth services across its network and easily scale to support more connectivity demands using Ciena’s 3928 and 5170 Platforms. Future services, like 5G mobile backhaul, can be deployed on this same infrastructure.
  • Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller will provide Windstream with comprehensive network management and interactive interfaces for its Software-Defined Network (SDN) network orchestration platforms.

Executive Quotes:

  • “Network reliability is paramount to our wireless backhaul customers. Ciena’s next-generation SAOS software and Packet Networking portfolio, along with our topology and protocol designs, are enabling us to provide a world class, state-of-the-art mobile backhaul infrastructure with tightly integrated service orchestration.”
    - Buddy Bayer, Chief Network Officer, Windstream
  • “Our unique approach in building networks that are automated, adaptive and open is a key-enabler in Windstream’s ability to deliver reliable, high-bandwidth, and high-capacity services to meet the current needs of its customers, while also preparing for the next-generation of innovative, 5G applications.”
    - Kevin Sheehan, Chief Technology Officer of the Americas, Ciena

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

