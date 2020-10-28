Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Over $1.8 Million for Kids in Its First-ever Virtual Event

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk continued the Skechers Foundation’s decade-plus annual tradition of gathering to support children with special needs and education, through a virtual event viewed by many across the country. The October 25 event raised over $1.8 million in funds, tipping the total since the first Walk in 2009 to an impressive $15 million. Celebrity youth and students across Southern California’s beach cities joined together to host the event, taking viewers through their personal journey during these unprecedented times. A star-studded lineup rallied behind the kids and the cause, including performances with America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee and appearances with celebrities and sport legends such as Tony Romo, Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Howie Long, Denise Austin, and many more.

An all-star cast of celebrities gathered to celebrate the 12th Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. The annual event has raised more than $15 million to date for children with special needs and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It feels so awesome to be back…Heck, yeah!” exclaimed Kodi Lee, headlining performer at the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Virtual Walk. Added Kodi’s mother, Tina Lee: “Though we’re celebrating from home, this year’s Walk felt even more special than the last. A pandemic could not keep our community from joining together to raise funds for thousands of children and celebrating with Kodi. Everyone’s support for kids with special needs has touched our hearts, and Kodi loves how his performances bring joy to so many, especially in these uncertain times. It’s an event we’ll never forget.”

“Though 2020 has presented its fair share of obstacles, canceling our Walk was not an option,” said Michael Greenberg, co-founder of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. “This year, our typical 3.5-mile event was shared with communities across the South Bay and beyond – and our celebration will continue to live online year-round for the world to watch and give. Thanks to our all-star roster of celebrities and athletes, the continued support of many of our regular sponsors, and the generosity of thousands of families, we’re able to make a difference when it’s needed most.”