Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN : FR0004183960 - the "Company"), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that its Board of Directors decided to submit to shareholders at an ordinary general meeting to be held on December 17, 2020, the proposed transfer of the listing of the Company's securities on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris (Euronext Growth) before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

"The Euronext Growth market seems to us today to be perfectly adapted to the size and needs of Voluntis. A transfer to this market would enable the Company to approach new types of investors and would be part of the Company's efforts to reduce its operating costs by, in particular, reducing the costly administrative constraints applicable to it on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. We therefore see many advantages in this transfer, both for the Company's operations and for our shareholders, to whom we will ensure a high level of transparency in our financial communication." said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer.

Reasons for the transfer

The purpose of this project is to allow Voluntis to be listed on a market more appropriate to the size of the Company. The transfer to Euronext Growth would allow the Company to simplify its operations, while allowing it to continue to benefit from the attractions of the financial markets. This transfer would be part of the efforts to reduce the Company's operating costs since the beginning of the year.

Conditions of the transfer

Subject to the approval of this project by both the shareholders at an ordinary general meeting and Euronext Paris SA, this direct listing will be carried out through an accelerated procedure for the direct admission to trading of the Company's existing shares, without issuance of new shares.

Voluntis meets the eligibility requirements for such a transfer to Euronext Growth, namely a market capitalization of less than €1 billion and a free float of more than €2.5 million.

Consequences of the transfer

In accordance with current regulations, the Company wishes to inform its shareholders of the possible consequences of such a transfer:

  • In terms of periodic financial information:

- The annual financial statements (parent company and consolidated financial statements), the management report and the statutory auditors' reports on these financial statements would be published no later than four months after the end of the financial year.

