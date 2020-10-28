Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“The strong momentum our business experienced in July continued throughout the rest of the third quarter. We’re extremely pleased with the broad based strength of our business, driven by recovering advertiser demand as well as positive returns from our investments in advertiser products and international expansion,” said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest.

“More than ever before, people are coming to Pinterest to get inspiration for their lives—everything from planning early for a socially distant Halloween to creating great home schools for their kids,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. “Our top priority is to continue making Pinterest home to the most inspiring and actionable content. This quarter we launched a set of tools to empower creators to show and share their ideas with people who are ready to act.”

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2020 2019 Revenue $ 442,616 $ 279,703 58 % Net loss $ (94,220 ) $ (124,732 ) 24 % Non-GAAP net income* $ 87,164 $ 5,960 1,362 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 93,042 $ 3,871 2,304 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 21 % 1 %

∗ For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "—About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "—Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Q3 2020 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user ("ARPU") based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2020 2019 Revenue - Global $ 443 $ 280 58 % Revenue - United States $ 374 $ 251 49 % Revenue - International $ 69 $ 28 145 % MAUs - Global 442 322 37 % MAUs - United States 98 87 13 % MAUs - International 343 235 46 % ARPU - Global $ 1.03 $ 0.90 15 % ARPU - United States $ 3.85 $ 2.93 31 % ARPU - International $ 0.21 $ 0.13 66 %

Outlook

Our current expectation is that Q4 revenue will grow around 60% year over year, a modest acceleration compared to our growth rate in Q320. We continue to navigate uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

We’re also operating in a more remote working environment while maintaining investments in the long-term strategic priorities of the company. We continue to evaluate our spending as the situation evolves.

We intend to provide further detail on our outlook during the conference call.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our third quarter 2020 earnings release call will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, letter to shareholders and slide presentation are also available. A recording of the webcast will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com for 90 days.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as "believe," "project," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: uncertainty regarding the duration and scope of the coronavirus referred to as COVID-19 pandemic; actions governments and businesses take in response to the pandemic, including actions that could affect levels of advertising activity; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our planned investments, operations, expenses, revenue, cash flow, liquidity and users; our ability to attract and retain Pinners and engagement levels; our ability to provide useful and relevant content; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; our dependency on internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in authentication by third-party login providers; changes by third-party login providers that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; our ability to scale our business and revenue model; our reliance on advertising revenue and our ability to attract and retain advertisers and effectively measure advertising campaigns; our ability to effectively manage growth and expand and monetize our platform internationally; our lack of operating history and ability to attain and sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce expected long-term benefits; risks associated with government actions, laws and regulations that could restrict access to our products or impair our business; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, data and other regulatory concerns; our ability to protect our intellectual property; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption, degradation or interference with the hosting services we use and infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain personnel; and the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of October 28, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense and other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and, for the third quarter of 2020, a one-time payment for the termination of a future lease contract. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and, for the third quarter of 2020, a one-time payment for the termination of a future lease contract. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share rather than net loss, net margin, total costs and expenses, loss from operations, net loss and net loss per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under "—Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Limitation of key metrics and other data

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. We present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average between the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 652,723 $ 649,666 Marketable securities 996,392 1,063,679 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,670 and $2,851 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 339,274 316,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,537 37,522 Total current assets 2,032,926 2,067,234 Property and equipment, net 76,294 91,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 164,803 188,251 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 13,814 14,576 Restricted cash 9,221 25,339 Other assets 3,980 5,925 Total assets $ 2,301,038 $ 2,393,317 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,703 $ 34,334 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 147,946 141,823 Total current liabilities 189,649 176,157 Operating lease liabilities 150,162 173,392 Other liabilities 26,623 20,063 Total liabilities 366,434 369,612 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 507,248 and 360,850 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 107,995 and 209,054 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 4,475,425 4,229,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,063 647 Accumulated deficit (2,542,890 ) (2,206,726 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,934,604 2,023,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,301,038 $ 2,393,317

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 442,616 $ 279,703 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 112,844 83,520 Research and development 160,187 167,703 Sales and marketing 118,531 110,740 General and administrative 148,087 51,450 Total costs and expenses 539,649 413,413 Loss from operations (97,033 ) (133,710 ) Interest income 2,896 9,837 Interest expense and other income (expense), net (51 ) (1,056 ) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (94,188 ) (124,929 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32 (197 ) Net loss $ (94,220 ) $ (124,732 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 603,490 546,126

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (336,164 ) $ (1,325,653 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,174 19,496 Share-based compensation 234,801 1,265,581 Other 7,268 (3,296 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,667 ) 12,331 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,184 ) (1,502 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,835 21,746 Accounts payable 7,689 8,897 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,391 13,133 Operating lease liabilities (35,013 ) (19,634 ) Net cash used in operating activities (71,870 ) (8,901 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (14,032 ) (20,433 ) Purchases of marketable securities (808,180 ) (527,899 ) Sales of marketable securities 174,042 93,389 Maturities of marketable securities 699,133 252,164 Other investing activities 316 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 51,279 (202,779 ) Financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 1,573,200 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 64,992 744 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units (56,894 ) (424,965 ) Payment of deferred offering costs and other financing activities (1,750 ) (11,305 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,348 1,137,674 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (86 ) (182 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (14,329 ) 925,812 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 677,743 135,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 663,414 $ 1,061,102 Supplemental cash flow information Accrued property and equipment $ 3,952 $ 7,174 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 14,030 $ 41,399 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 652,723 $ 1,033,871 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,470 2,409 Restricted cash 9,221 24,822 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 663,414 $ 1,061,102

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Share-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 2,298 $ 1,568 Research and development 61,357 83,539 Sales and marketing 11,958 21,243 General and administrative 16,019 23,938 Total share-based compensation $ 91,632 $ 130,288 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 94 $ 94 General and administrative 158 310 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 252 $ 404 Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 539,649 $ 413,413 Share-based compensation (91,632 ) (130,288 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (252 ) (404 ) Termination of future lease contract (89,500 ) — Total Non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 358,265 $ 282,721 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (94,220 ) $ (124,732 ) Share-based compensation 91,632 130,288 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 252 404 Termination of future lease contract 89,500 — Non-GAAP net income $ 87,164 $ 5,960 Weighted-average shares outstanding for net loss per share, basic and diluted 603,491 546,126 Weighted-average dilutive securities(1) 72,803 104,594 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for Non-GAAP net income per share 676,294 650,720 Net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.01 ___________

(1) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, unvested restricted stock units and unvested restricted stock awards.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net Loss $ (94,220 ) $ (124,732 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,943 7,293 Share-based compensation 91,632 130,288 Interest income (2,896 ) (9,837 ) Interest expense and other (income) expense, net 51 1,056 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32 (197 ) Termination of future lease contract 89,500 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,042 $ 3,871

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006053/en/