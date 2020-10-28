Tilray to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

Tilray Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis production, research, cultivation and distribution, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S. and 201-689-8263 internationally.