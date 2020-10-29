Vista Gold Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Cash plus Short-Term Investments of $10.2 Million and Provides an Update on Mt Todd

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on the Company’s 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Vista’s third quarter net income was $4.2 million or $0.05 per share, and cash plus short-term investments totaled $10.2 million.



Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter financial results. We believe our strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation as we continue to methodically advance and de-risk the world-class Mt Todd gold project and seek a strategic partner.”