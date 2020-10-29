 

Vista Gold Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Cash plus Short-Term Investments of $10.2 Million and Provides an Update on Mt Todd

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on the Company’s 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Vista’s third quarter net income was $4.2 million or $0.05 per share, and cash plus short-term investments totaled $10.2 million.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter financial results. We believe our strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation as we continue to methodically advance and de-risk the world-class Mt Todd gold project and seek a strategic partner.”

With respect to exploration activities at Mt Todd, Mr. Earnest continued, “We believe that the higher-grade core zone of the Batman deposit could extend to the north. We have commenced a proof of concept drilling program to test targets known as the Batman north extension and hanging wall lodes. We are excited about the potential represented by these targets. Should the drill results confirm an extension of the structures and mineralization that form the Batman deposit, ongoing work could ultimately lead to future changes to the mine design, with the combined benefits of better grade and lower stripping.” Vista CEO Video.

Recent Developments

  • Commenced a drilling program with the goal of confirming the existence of higher-grade, near surface mineralization immediately adjacent to the planned Batman pit – assay results from the first holes are expected in the next weeks with full program results continuing as the program progresses;
  • Completed geotechnical field work for crusher and ball mill foundation designs that is expected to shorten the time required to complete a future feasibility study, reduce related initial capital cost estimates, and support detailed engineering; and
  • Continued dewatering the Batman pit and lowered the water level by 17.8 meters, with approximately 2.1 gigalitres (“GL”) remaining. The Batman pit is expected to be effectively dewatered by mid-2021, representing an important milestone to be completed prior to a potential start of construction.
Vista Gold Corp. Files Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Vista Gold – advanced developer with 7.6 million oz resources