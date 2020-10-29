Appili Therapeutics Appoints Drug Development Executive Don Cilla to the Newly Created Position of Chief Development Officer

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it has recruited Don Cilla, PharmD, MBA, to serve as the Company’s new Chief Development Officer (CDO), effective November 1, 2020. In this role, Dr. Cilla will oversee the strategy and execution of the preclinical and clinical programs for Appili’s anti-infective pipeline. He will be responsible for advancing programs through clinical development, regulatory submission, and commercialization milestones. He brings to this role more than 30 years of experience in the drug development industry spanning large, midsize, and start-up companies, with extensive global clinical development and regulatory expertise.

“Our clinical programs have reached inflection points crucial to asset development and value creation, and Don’s vast clinical and regulatory experience is a strong fit with the needs of our novel pipeline, each of which has its own unique pathway and value drivers,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, Chief Executive Officer, Appili Therapeutics. “His well-established track record developing a broad range of drug products in early and later phase development will be a tremendous asset to the Appili team. We welcome his insights and expertise as we work to drive our programs forward in order to address significant and severe unmet needs for patients facing life-threatening infections.”

Dr. Cilla’s career includes positions of increasing responsibility in drug product team leadership, program management, clinical pharmacology, clinical development, and administration in large pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug companies. He has held a broad range of development positions in a variety of companies, including Shire Pharmaceuticals (Takeda), MedImmune (AstraZeneca), and Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals. He also has served in multiple consulting roles, outsourcing his expertise to build and lead teams for biotechnology companies in need of deep drug development and functional area capabilities.

Dr. Cilla’s extensive experience includes eight marketing authorization applications for new products or line extensions, serving as a key team member for multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee meetings, and contributing to 16 Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. He has been involved in more than 40 drug development programs across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including anti-infectives, of which 20 products were ultimately approved for commercialization. Dr. Cilla earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.