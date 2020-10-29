Kontoor Brands Announces Rescheduled Time for Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced that the Company is rescheduling the time for its conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results due to a network outage at its conference call provider. The call has now been rescheduled for later today, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be broadcast live via the Internet, accessible at https://www.kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.
