Kontoor Brands Announces Rescheduled Time for Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced that the Company is rescheduling the time for its conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results due to a network outage at its conference call provider. The call has now been rescheduled for later today, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be broadcast live via the Internet, accessible at https://www.kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

