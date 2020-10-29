 

Calix Launches New AXOS Solutions, Helping Service Providers Future Proof Their Networks With the Industry’s Only Temperature-Hardened 100G Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 16:00   

Today at ConneXions 2020, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced a line-up of new XGS-PON capabilities for the Intelligent Access EDGE solution that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to build future-proof networks. With more than 120 customers worldwide deploying 10G PON, Calix has established itself as the leader in solutions for next-generation CSP access networks. Thanks to the power of the Calix AXOS platform, these 10G services and 100G transport technologies can be quickly and easily implemented in any AXOS network. The two new line cards for the temperature-hardened AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and the 10G GigaPoint ONT support cutting-edge business and residential services while simplifying network design and increasing operational efficiency.

Many new and existing service providers are building AXOS-powered access networks with XGS-PON to deliver symmetrical services that support extremely high-bandwidth upstream services that subscribers need as they work and learn from anywhere. Leading service providers understand that the access network is a long-term investment and are choosing AXOS to future-proof their network as they embrace these new technologies. The two new AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System line cards and the GigaPoint ONT provide the high-capacity service and the high-density aggregation and transport that these leading CSPs need today.

  • E7-2 XG801 XGS-PON/GPON Line Card: The evolutionary E7-2 system enables 100G deployments in temperature-hardened environments with the new XGS-PON/GPON high-capacity line card with two 100G transport uplinks over IP/Ethernet based networks. It provides eight XGS-PON/GPON OLT ports and four additional 10GE SFP+ sockets for point-to-point Ethernet connections or 10G transport.
  • E7-2 CE201 Line Card: The CE201 joins the XG801 as part of the industry-leading solution to deliver 100G transport in temperature-hardened environments aggregating access network traffic over multiple network topologies, including rings and point-to-point. It provides two 100G uplinks, two QSFP-DD ports, and twelve 10G-capable SFP+ ports for additional transport capacity.
  • GP1100X 10G PON ONT: The latest Calix GigaPoint system is a high-performance, indoor, XGS-PON ONT with a 2.5G Ethernet (GE) interface to enable CSPs to cost effectively deliver greater than 1G for residential IPTV and data services, along with one voice line that supports carrier-grade VoIP.

As a result, CSPs can deliver 10G business and residential services, simplify network design, and consolidate facilities and resources. Kentucky-based Thacker-Grigsby Communications is upgrading its network to 10G PON with the Intelligent Access EDGE—an upgrade it sees as critical to serving its bandwidth-hungry subscriber base and reducing operational costs.

