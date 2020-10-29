Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Receives Annual Mulch Product Order from 7-Eleven Stores, Held by Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. will be supplying quality mulch products and services to 7-Eleven stores throughout the Midwest U.S. and western New York, slated to commence in 2021. The contract was received a week after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida .



7-Eleven, Inc. is an American international chain of convenience stores, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The chain was founded in 1927 as an icehouse storefront in Dallas. After 70% of the company was acquired by Japanese affiliate Ito-Yokado in 1991, it was reorganized as a wholly owned subsidiary of Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. in 2005 and is now held by Chiyoda, Tokyo-based Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDY). As of July 2020, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates, franchises and licenses 71,100 stores in 17 countries. In August of 2020, 7-Eleven, Inc. announced one the largest M&A deals of the year, a $21 billion purchase of Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) .

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Thanks to our VP of Sales Paul Stolly, we continue to secure major international chain accounts to start 2021 strong, commencing with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This allows us to build brand integrity and supply for future expansion as we progress.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.