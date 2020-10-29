 

Radian Reinforces Strategic Focus on Core Real Estate Business

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), today reinforced its strategic focus on its core mortgage and real estate businesses, driven by digital products and services. Consistent with increased market demand for technology-driven solutions, Radian announced the wind down of its traditional appraisal business, which offers residential real estate appraisal services through a panel of independent contractor appraisers. Radian will support existing customers using these traditional appraisal products over the coming months in order to assist in an orderly transition.

Radian continues to invest in and offer its market-leading digital valuation services through its family of real estate companies. The company’s automated valuation products and services are delivered through its proprietary technology platforms to lenders, servicers, investors, and real estate agents. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and computer vision skills, Radian draws on a database of nearly two billion real estate images to develop micro market insights, including refined property condition and characteristics, to more accurately and quickly evaluate the value of residential real estate across the country.

Radian’s suite of valuation services includes hybrid appraisal solutions that are designed to reduce cost and drive faster turn times without compromising quality. These services, offered through Radian’s Red Bell Real Estate, LLC subsidiary, utilize technology, a comprehensive quality control process and an appraiser review, and include Amplified Appraisal Reports, Appraiser Reconciled BPOs, Restricted Appraisal Reports and Valuation Risk Reviews.

“We remain strategically focused on our core mortgage and real estate capabilities, and our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our customers which are increasingly technology driven. While our traditional appraisal services no longer align with our digital business strategy, we remain committed to the higher growth products in our valuation services portfolio,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “In today’s environment, the market demand for digital solutions is greater than ever before. The future of Radian is built on delivering high-quality products and services through best-in-class technology, data and analytics, in order to make it easier for our customers to do business.”

