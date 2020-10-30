Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) (“Forum” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 296,000,000 to 14,800,000. The Company’s stockholders previously approved the Reverse Stock Split at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12, 2020.

The Reverse Stock Split will be affected pursuant to an amendment to the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The Company anticipates that the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be after market close on November 9, 2020, with the common stock trading on a post-split basis under the Company’s existing trading symbol, “FET,” at the market open on November 10, 2020 with a new CUSIP number, 34984V209. The Reverse Stock Split will increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock, bringing the Company into compliance with the listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange.