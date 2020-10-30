Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) (“Forum” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 296,000,000 to 14,800,000. The Company’s stockholders previously approved the Reverse Stock Split at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12, 2020.
The Reverse Stock Split will be affected pursuant to an amendment to the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The Company anticipates that the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be after market close on November 9, 2020, with the common stock trading on a post-split basis under the Company’s existing trading symbol, “FET,” at the market open on November 10, 2020 with a new CUSIP number, 34984V209. The Reverse Stock Split will increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock, bringing the Company into compliance with the listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange.
As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 20 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 111.5 million shares to approximately 5.6 million shares. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion rate of the Company’s outstanding 9.000% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and to the outstanding awards and number of shares issued and issuable under the Company’s Second Amended and Restated 2016 Stock and Incentive Plan and all predecessor plans. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the common stock.
The Reverse Stock Split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the Reverse Stock Split would result in a shareholder owning a fractional share. In lieu of any fractional shares to which a stockholder of record would otherwise be entitled as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, stockholders will receive an amount in cash (without interest and subject to applicable withholding taxes) equal to such stockholder’s pro rata portion of the net proceeds (after customary brokerage commissions and other expenses) attributable to the sale of such fractional shares following the aggregation and sale by the Company’s transfer agent of all fractional shares otherwise issuable following the Reverse Stock Split.
