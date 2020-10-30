 

Chi-Med to Attend Upcoming Industry and Investor Virtual Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that Mr. Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Chi-Med, will present or participate in the following virtual conferences:

  • The 15th Citi China Investor Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020; and

  • The “China Summit Survey Results: Where is the "Bridge to Innovation" Headed?” Panel as part of the BioCentury-BayHelix 7th China Healthcare Summit on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Members of the management team will attend the above conferences in one-on-one meetings, and will also attend the following virtual investor conferences at certain times:

  • The Bank of America 2020 China Conference held from November 2 to 13, 2020;

  • The Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum held from November 16 to 18, 2020;

  • The 11th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference held from November 17 to 19, 2020;

  • The Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit held from November 18 to 20, 2020; and

  • The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference held from December 1 to 3, 2020.

Further information are available at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.”

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries  
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President +852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President +1 (973) 567 3786
   
Media Enquiries  
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout +1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) /
+44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
Chi-Med@fticonsulting.com
Asia – Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi, Brunswick +852 9850 5033 (Mobile), jlo@brunswickgroup.com /
+852 9783 6894 (Mobile), yzhou@brunswickgroup.com
   
Nominated Advisor  
Freddy Crossley / Atholl Tweedie,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited 		+44 (20) 7886 2500

 


Hutchison China Meditech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...