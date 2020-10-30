Ecolab No-Rinse Sanitizer Kills COVID-19 Virus Faster Than Any Other Product

Ecolab’s advanced chemistries, including Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer, are key to helping restaurants and other businesses meet heightened expectations for cleanliness and more stringent regulations to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 and other viruses. Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is a concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer designed for use on any hard, non-porous food contact surface – from food prep areas and the third sink in the kitchen to guest tables.

Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer. The product is the first registered by the EPA to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 in 15 seconds – the fastest product available.

Leveraging Ecolab’s extensive hospital hygiene expertise and science-based public health and food safety knowledge, this versatile cleaner sanitizer has been tested and proven effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Ecolab offers the product for use in spray bottle, bucket, wipe, third sink or electrostatic spray applications. It is one of only three electrostatic spray products proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 – and no product kills the virus faster in electrostatic spray application.

“Restaurants and foodservice facilities are working harder than ever to provide cleaner, safer environments that help protect people and build consumer confidence,” said Michael Johannsen, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager of Global Institutional, the Ecolab division that serves the hospitality industry. “In addition to simplifying hygiene procedures, Ecolab’s Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer provides unmatched sanitizing efficacy, killing the virus that causes COVID-19 faster than any other product on the market.”

Ecolab’s Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer, one of the innovative solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified program, simplifies restaurant hygiene procedures by combining an effective cleaner and sanitizer into one solution without the need to rinse between cleaning and sanitizing or before contact with food. When used in an electrostatic spray application at a disinfection concentration, it can disinfect large indoor spaces efficiently and effectively.

Developed using insights from proprietary Ecolab consumer research and informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Ecolab Science Certified is a comprehensive, science-based program that combines hospital disinfectants, food-contact sanitizers and other cleaning products with a detailed training program and a periodic auditing process conducted by highly trained Ecolab field specialists. After meeting rigorous program criteria, customers can display the Ecolab Science Certified seal to let consumers know about their commitment to world-class hygiene.

Ecolab has one of the broadest product portfolios for use against SARS-CoV-2. Including the Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer, Ecolab offers 12 products tested and proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 and registered by the EPA. And Ecolab offers more than 50 products that are listed on the U.S. EPA List N for use against SARS-CoV-2. In addition, Ecolab products are proven effective for use against SARS-CoV-2 in dozens of countries around the world, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Brazil, and throughout Europe.

For more information about Ecolab's Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer or to order, contact your local Ecolab representative or visit ecolab.com/sinksurfacesanitizer.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

