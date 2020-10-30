 

Public Safety Agencies Invest in Motorola Solutions’ Software Suite to Help Save Seconds and Save Lives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) created its public safety software suite, CommandCentral, with a simple goal: to create safer communities by modernizing the software public safety uses to run their mission-critical operations. This week, the company welcomed public safety professionals from across North America to its annual software customer conference, the 2020 Virtual Summit. Attendance at this year’s Summit more than doubled from last year, reflecting customers’ needs for an integrated, end-to-end software suite that can manage the entire mission-critical workflow from 9-1-1 intake to case management and closure.

Currently, more than 3,500 customers rely on some component of Motorola Solutions’ command center software suite, supporting communities across the U.S. Of those 3,500+ customers, hundreds have already adopted two or more of the core software suite components to run their operations, demonstrating the criticality of technology to help public safety agencies keep their communities safe.

“The broad range of 2020 Summit attendance, which ranged from 9-1-1 call takers to records and evidence managers to patrol officers and more, tells a story of customer need,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “By providing agencies with an integrated command center software suite, Motorola Solutions has tapped into what first responders have known for a long time -- the public safety workflow starts with the 9-1-1 call and doesn’t end until case closure. And, the technology supporting that workflow must allow anyone in that workstream to seamlessly access information about the incident at any stage.”

Summit delegates represented all key areas of first response, demonstrating how essential the hand-off of information is from one function to the next. For example, with the integrated software suite, the transcript generated by the 9-1-1 call with the call taker can be reviewed by the patrol officer en route to the scene. Similarly, public safety analysts can detect pattern crimes with access to shared records.

Public safety professionals attended the Summit to learn about key public safety trends and gain additional insights on CommandCentral’s key benefits, including:

  • Eliminating information silos so that the information needed from the 9-1-1 call about an incident is quickly shared with the right responder.
  • Improving data sharing up and down the workstream, for faster response, enhanced situational awareness and streamlined reporting from all roles whether in the command center or in the field.
  • Centralizing access to complete data, including related records, on every situation, to expedite field response times and reporting.

“In public safety, saving seconds helps save lives,” added Sinclair. “In fact, it is estimated that in 80 percent of the 240 million 9-1-1 calls made each year, 10,000 lives could be saved if the 9-1-1 emergency dispatching system could reach callers one minute faster. We have built an integrated software suite that helps public safety agencies do that and more. Now, our customers are transforming how they pursue their mission of creating a safer world. Our customers are coming to the suite because of the confidence and focus it creates by accurately, rapidly and seamlessly sharing information throughout the entire first response workflow.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Motorola Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
 Motorola Solutions Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Motorola Solutions bietet unübertroffene Flexibilität für Einsatzkräfte
15.10.20
Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Oct. 29
15.10.20
Communities Thrive When They Are Safe: Motorola Solutions Brings Fully Integrated Software Suite to the Cloud to Streamline Operations for Public Safety Agencies and Expedite Response Times to Citizens
02.10.20
Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral Citizen Input Is Available to the U.S. Public Safety Market