 

Cinedigm Signs Worldwide Content Deal with Allied Vaughn Entertainment for over 240 Hours of Content

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that the Company has added over 240 hours of content to its content offerings through a partnership with Allied Vaughn Entertainment, one of the largest licensors of Digital, Blu-ray, DVD and 4K content with over 16,000 titles from 200 studios and networks.

“With more than 15 million viewers monthly, Cinedigm’s channel viewership rivals many basic cable networks,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Networks. “Allied Vaughn’s premium content will not only delight our viewers with high-quality, bingable movies and series, but it will also help attract national brand advertisers as they transition their ad budgets to streaming.”

Included in the recent acquisition:

  • 90 films, including 25 documentaries, such as Finding Home and Brutal Bigfoot
  • 6 series, including factual series such as Animal X, Decrypting the Codes series, Ghost Hunters (SyFy Channel) and Magna Carta Unlocked.

Allied Vaughn Entertainment is a recognized industry leader in the distribution of film, TV and specialty content on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Company eliminates capital investment, supply chain costs and inventory risk through a distribution model that maximizes income for content providers. AV Entertainment connects content from major studios, broadcast networks, distributors and filmmakers to a global network of consumers, retailers, and emerging distribution channels - providing a forward leaning solution that includes sales channel development, consumer and retail marketing, along with asset prep, manufacturing and fulfillment.

“After a terrific 8 years partnering with Cinedigm to release titles on DVD and Blu-ray, we are excited to expand our relationship to bring digital content to Cinedigm’s growing network of OTT channels,” says Doug Olzenak, Allied Vaughn Entertainment President.

Cinedigm offers global streaming linear, on-demand branded channels while distributing digital films and TV series on every meaningful transactional, SVOD, and AVOD global platform. The Company distributes tens of thousands of hours of film and TV content to over 70 digital platforms in 180+ territories. Branded content includes co-productions in the action, western and military genres along with family (Hallmark, ZDF), anime (Konami Cross Media) and sports championship programs (NFL, NHL).

Cinedigm has leaned into digital monetization since its inception offering content providers a path to global reach on streaming platforms. Data and analytics guide our decisions to follow growth trends such as AVOD and the team closed eight new AVOD deals including Redbox, Google and Fuse. In addition, five more expansion deals are in process. When the advertising dollars flow back into the ecosystem, Cinedigm’s content is positioned to capture not only the views but ad dollars.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Cinedigm by Josh Thomashow, with AV Entertainment represented by Doug Olzenak.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

 

