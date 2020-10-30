NantHealth to Report 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 5

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2020 third quarter on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company’s performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 844-309-3709 from the U.S. or Canada, or 281-962-4864 from international locations, passcode 9966656. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.