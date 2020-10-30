 

ErosSTX Files 20-F with Legacy STX Historical Financials and 6-K Clarifying Guidance; Update on Quarterly Earnings Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 21:54  |  33   |   |   

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, is providing an update on three topics of interest for shareholders and investors.

Firstly, the company filed today with the SEC a transition 20-F report containing a qualitative discussion of legacy STX Entertainment (STX) as well as legacy STX historical financial statements in US GAAP.

Secondly, the company filed today with the SEC a form 6-K clarifying the company’s financial guidance issued on July 30, 2020 following the completion of the merger.

Finally, the company is modifying its financial report format. The company will report full financial results every six months (interims and full-year), and for the first and third fiscal quarters will issue a trading update on key financial and operational metrics. The company is not obligated to report quarterly financial results because it qualifies as a foreign private issuer under the Securities Act of 1933. The company believes this modification to its reporting format is more consistent with its long-term approach to managing the company, while still providing shareholders with timely information about the company’s performance.

Below is a list of the company’s fiscal 2021 financial reports and the expected reporting time frame:

  • FY21 Interim Results (6-months ending September 30, 2020): January 2021
  • FY21 Third Quarter Trading Update (3-months ending December 31, 2020): March 2021
  • FY21 Preliminary Results (12-months ending March 30, 2021): June 2021

The company will not issue a trading update for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 given where we are in the calendar and given the priority is to complete the required regulatory and financial filings associated with the merger.

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX” or “The Company”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

Eros STX Global Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Moderna Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Increase in Price Range and Extension of Expiration Date of Current ...
Mylan and Pfizer Receive Clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Proposed Combination ...
Non-Financial Reporting: Total Discloses Its First SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board)
Waste Management Completes $4.6 Billion Acquisition of Advanced Disposal
Total: Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Harrison Ford and Ed Helms Pair for STXfilms’ Seafaring Comedy "The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo"
13.10.20
STXfilms Welcomes Selena Gomez and 21 Laps to The “Dollhouse”
13.10.20
STXtv Sells Rise of Empires: Ottoman to Youku for Mainland China, SIC for Portugal, and Viasat World for Central & Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS
12.10.20
“Greenland” Comes to the United States – On PVOD
10.10.20
3 billige Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten – selbst im Jahr 2020
09.10.20
Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz Attached to Star and in Talks for STXfilms’ “Every Note Played”
08.10.20
3 Aktien, die einem bis in alle Ewigkeit Vermögen bescheren können
06.10.20
3 Aktien mit potenziell riesigen Gewinnen
05.10.20
James McAvoy to Lead Missing-Person Thriller “My Son” Opposite Claire Foy For STXfilms
02.10.20
Eros Now Wins Awards at SCREENXX 2020 Awards