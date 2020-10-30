Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice
This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on October 30, 2020 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable October 30, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
|Estimated Sources of Distributions
|
($) Current
Distribution
|
% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution
|
($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date
|
% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date
|Net Investment Income
|
0.0317
|
|
63%
|
|
0.3453
|
|
35%
|Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
0.0000
|
|
0%
|
|
0.0000
|
|
0%
|Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
0.0000
|
|
0%
|
|
0.0000
|
|
0%
|Return of Capital
|
0.0183
|
|
37%
|
|
0.6547
|
|
65%
|Total (per common share)
|
0.0500
0 Kommentare