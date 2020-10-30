 

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on October 30, 2020 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable October 30, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Estimated Sources of Distributions
 
 
($) Current
Distribution 		% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution 		($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date 		% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date
 
Net Investment Income

0.0317

 

63%

 

0.3453

 

35%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

 

0%

 

0.0000

 

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

 

0%

 

0.0000

 

0%

Return of Capital

0.0183

 

37%

 

0.6547

 

65%

Total (per common share)

0.0500

