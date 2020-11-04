 

IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR Allied Market Research

Efficient safety management on construction sites, surge in productivity, and labor shortage drive the growth of the global IoT in Construction Market in BFSI

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "IoT in Construction Market by Application (Machine Control, Site Monitoring, Fleet Management, Wearables, and Others), End User (Residential and Non-residential), and Component (Hardware, Software, Connectivity, and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report, the global IoT in Construction market generated $ 8.17 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $19.03 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 14.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Efficient safety management on construction sites, surge in productivity, and labor shortage drive the growth of the global IoT in Construction Market. However, rise in security threats in connected devices hinders the market growth. On the other hand, robotics in construction and resource and waste optimization would offer new opportunities throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario-

  • The halt in international trade and prolonged lockdowns have negatively impacted the IoT in construction market.
  • In addition, the construction processes all over the world were put on hold. This has been another major issue that affected the market.
  • However, various countries are implementing relaxations on the regulations to maintain economic status, thereby allowing the industries to proceed further.

Download Report Sample (239  Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7930

The asset monitoring segment to maintain its lead status during the forecast period-

Based on application, the asset monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total share of the global IoT in Construction Market in BFSI, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to high expenditure on sensors and technologies for asset management. However, the wearable segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing awareness for smart wearable to promote risk management on construction sites.

