 

Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 18:53  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

 

21, rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information
closing date

Total number of
shares forming
the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

October 31, 2020

 

567,266,539

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 603,745,112

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 590,637,939

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of October 31, 2020 (36,478,573 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of October 31, 2020 (13,107,173 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of October 31, 2020

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital Regulatory News: Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)   21, rue La Boétie   75008 PARIS   FRANCE   (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE) Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital * Total number of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
20.10.20
Veolia oder Waste Management? Welche „Müll“-Aktie besser ins Depot passen könnte!
14.10.20
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
09.10.20
Veolia Is Appealing the Decision of Interim Relief Judge of the Judicial Court of Paris
09.10.20
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
06.10.20
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Guter Lauf nach schwachem Start
06.10.20
Aktien Europa: Anleger treten auf die Bremse
05.10.20
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
05.10.20
ROUNDUP: Abfallentsorger Suez will 'feindliche' Veolia-Übernahme verhindern

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:35 Uhr
642
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF