ProMIS Neurosciences Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first closing of its previously announced private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) of special warrants of the Company (“ Special Warrants ”) at a price of $0.12 per Special Warrant, raising gross proceeds of $1,658,349.72. A second closing (the “ Final Closing ”) of the Offering is expected to be completed within a week.

Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, without payment of any additional consideration by the holder, into one common share of the Company and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months until November 4, 2025, subject to acceleration of the expiry date as described below.

If at any time after the expiry of the four month hold period applicable to the Warrants, the twenty-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX, or such other exchange on which the Shares may be listed, is greater than $0.60, the Company may deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

As soon as reasonably practicable after the Final Closing, the Company will take reasonable commercial steps to prepare and file with each of the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, in which the Special Warrants are sold and obtain a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”), qualifying the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon exercise of the Special Warrants.