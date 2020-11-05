 

The Buckle, Inc. Reports October 2020 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended October 31, 2020 increased 12.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended November 2, 2019. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended October 31, 2020 increased 12.1 percent to $78.1 million from net sales of $69.6 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended November 2, 2019.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week third quarter ended October 31, 2020 increased 12.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 increased 12.0 percent to $251.0 million from net sales of $224.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2019.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 39-week period ended October 31, 2020 decreased 7.1 percent from comparable store net sales for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019. Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period ended October 31, 2020 decreased 7.4 percent to $582.4 million from net sales of $629.3 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period ended November 2, 2019.

The Company will announce third quarter earnings the morning of Friday, November 20, 2020. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on November 20, 2020 to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (844) 291-6362 for domestic calls or (234) 720-6995 for international calls and reference the conference code 9346005. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 8449047.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 446 retail stores in 42 states compared to 449 stores in 42 states as of November 5, 2019. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be
found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

