MeiraGTx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MeiraGTx preparing to initiate Phase 3 trial of AAV-RPGR

Plasmid production facility expected to be completed year-end 2020

LONDON and NEW YORK,, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent clinical development and business progress.

“As we prepare to initiate our first pivotal trial, we continue to be encouraged by data emerging from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AAV-RPGR for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx. “We continued to make significant progress this quarter advancing our programs, and we look forward to providing additional clinical updates through the end of the year.”