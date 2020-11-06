 

INTRUSION to Participate in the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Conference on November 18, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announced today that Jack Blount, President and CEO, will participate in the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Conference, which will be held as a virtual event on November 18, 2020.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a conference call with management should contact their Benchmark sales representative or INTRUSION’s investor relations team.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

