 

Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 14:35  |  109   |   |   

– Pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy study AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”) expected to commence in Q1 2021

Continue to advance discussions to secure a commercialization partner for macimorelin in Europe and other key global markets

Ongoing evaluations to expand pipeline beyond macimorelin opportunity

– Cash runway to fund operations and expected to provide significant optionality for growth

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company also provided an update on its clinical program to expand the use of macimorelin for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (“CGHD”), an area of significant unmet need, and its plans to expand macimorelin for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (“AGHD”) in Europe and other key markets.

“We remain focused on advancing our strategy in order to unlock the Company’s full potential. Looking to the remainder of the year, we are executing on the preparations for our pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”), to evaluate macimorelin for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, and expect to commence this study in the first quarter of 2021,” commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna.

“Additionally we continue to evaluate macimorelin for new therapeutic usages, as well as assess the potential of the development candidates from our previous programs to be re-purposed for alternative indications based on prior key findings from data already available to us. We look forward to providing additional updates as we explore these opportunities,” added Dr. Paulini.

Recent Highlights

  • Raised a total of $19 million, including a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of $7.0 million and a public offering for gross proceeds of $12 million to the Company;
  • Regained compliance with minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq;
  • Expanded intellectual property portfolio for macimorelin with the filing of two additional patent applications; and
  • Presented results of the Company’s first pediatric study of macimorelin at the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2020) held September 5-9, 2020.  

Macimorelin Clinical Program Update

Seite 1 von 6
AEterna Zentaris Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy study AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”) expected to commence in Q1 2021 – Continue to advance discussions to secure a commercialization partner for macimorelin in Europe and other key global markets – …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
8.697
AEterna Zentaris AEZS 1000% Chance !?